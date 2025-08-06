The Garden of Forking Paths

The Garden of Forking Paths

July 2025

The Red Queen Fallacy
Humans weren't made to tick off checklists and clear inboxes. We've lost sight of who we are, amid the mindless excesses of hustle culture and a…
  
Brian Klaas
31
The Death of Democracy Promotion
Murdered by Donald Trump and his acolytes, as they embrace dictators and declare open season on global election rigging.
  
Brian Klaas
12
Jerome Powell and the Authoritarian Sirens of Odysseus
Why strongman presidents become weaker—to everyone's peril—when they remove constraints on their own power.
  
Brian Klaas
14
The Catastrophic Risk of Space Junk
Decades ago, scientists warned about the cascading risk of space collisions. Now, Musk is making it much worse—and Trump is eliminating the tracking…
  
Brian Klaas
14
Brain Food
Old trees, new forgeries, insider trading on war, the evolution of lactose-induced nightmares, and how I fell in love with seals.
  
Brian Klaas
9
One Day in Kentucky and What Actually Makes America Great
Reflections on American identity after visiting a gun range and a hipster speakeasy in deep Trump territory — and a cultural guide to the United States…
  
Brian Klaas
28

June 2025

Does taxing the rich cause millionaires to flee?
A progressive who wants to tax the rich just won the Democratic primary in NYC. Critics say hiking taxes causes an exodus of wealth from high tax…
  
Brian Klaas
51
The Death of the Student Essay—and the Future of Cognition
One professor's reflections on the end of an era, as AI tools such as ChatGPT have murdered the student essay (RIP). Here's why that threatens the…
  
Brian Klaas
62
The Evolution of Modern Dogs
Virtually every dog breed you see today is the byproduct of a bizarre social experiment in Victorian Britain—one with profound lessons for modern social…
  
Brian Klaas
21
How to Build a Cult of Personality
Lessons from dictators and despots on the eve of Trump's military birthday parade.
  
Brian Klaas
21
The Value of Proportionate Fines
Why do most governments issue the same fines to both plutocrats and paupers?
  
Brian Klaas
15
