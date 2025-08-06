The Garden of Forking Paths
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Just War Theory and the Philosophers of Gaza
Philosophers have long tried to develop clear moral principles to govern the conduct of warfare. Here's why they're engaged in a fierce debate over…
Aug 6
•
Brian Klaas
168
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
Just War Theory and the Philosophers of Gaza
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
July 2025
The Red Queen Fallacy
Humans weren't made to tick off checklists and clear inboxes. We've lost sight of who we are, amid the mindless excesses of hustle culture and a…
Jul 29
•
Brian Klaas
442
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
The Red Queen Fallacy
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
31
The Death of Democracy Promotion
Murdered by Donald Trump and his acolytes, as they embrace dictators and declare open season on global election rigging.
Jul 25
•
Brian Klaas
139
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
The Death of Democracy Promotion
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
Jerome Powell and the Authoritarian Sirens of Odysseus
Why strongman presidents become weaker—to everyone's peril—when they remove constraints on their own power.
Jul 17
•
Brian Klaas
221
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
Jerome Powell and the Authoritarian Sirens of Odysseus
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
The Catastrophic Risk of Space Junk
Decades ago, scientists warned about the cascading risk of space collisions. Now, Musk is making it much worse—and Trump is eliminating the tracking…
Jul 15
•
Brian Klaas
89
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
The Catastrophic Risk of Space Junk
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
14
Brain Food
Old trees, new forgeries, insider trading on war, the evolution of lactose-induced nightmares, and how I fell in love with seals.
Jul 7
•
Brian Klaas
183
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
Brain Food
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
One Day in Kentucky and What Actually Makes America Great
Reflections on American identity after visiting a gun range and a hipster speakeasy in deep Trump territory — and a cultural guide to the United States…
Jul 4
•
Brian Klaas
266
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
One Day in Kentucky and What Actually Makes America Great
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
28
June 2025
Does taxing the rich cause millionaires to flee?
A progressive who wants to tax the rich just won the Democratic primary in NYC. Critics say hiking taxes causes an exodus of wealth from high tax…
Jun 26
•
Brian Klaas
123
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
Does taxing the rich cause millionaires to flee?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
51
The Death of the Student Essay—and the Future of Cognition
One professor's reflections on the end of an era, as AI tools such as ChatGPT have murdered the student essay (RIP). Here's why that threatens the…
Jun 19
•
Brian Klaas
1,700
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
The Death of the Student Essay—and the Future of Cognition
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
62
The Evolution of Modern Dogs
Virtually every dog breed you see today is the byproduct of a bizarre social experiment in Victorian Britain—one with profound lessons for modern social…
Jun 16
•
Brian Klaas
185
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
The Evolution of Modern Dogs
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
How to Build a Cult of Personality
Lessons from dictators and despots on the eve of Trump's military birthday parade.
Jun 13
•
Brian Klaas
236
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
How to Build a Cult of Personality
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
The Value of Proportionate Fines
Why do most governments issue the same fines to both plutocrats and paupers?
Jun 6
•
Brian Klaas
150
Share this post
The Garden of Forking Paths
The Value of Proportionate Fines
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
© 2025 Brian Klaas
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts