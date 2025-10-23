Thank you for reading this edition of The Garden of Forking Paths. Most of this edition is for paid subscribers only, so please consider upgrading: an annual subscription costs just $4/month. I rely exclusively on reader support to keep this publication afloat and every subscriber helps. Paid subscribers also get full access to the archive of 215+ essays (and counting).

The world is a fascinating place, but I can’t devote a 3,000 word essay to every fascinating idea, so in this edition of Brain Food, we’ll explore several fascinating ideas in slightly smaller chunks instead: