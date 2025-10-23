Brain Food
Ancient boats, obliterating viruses and cleaning air with UV light, a magic ant that gives birth to two species, Fukuyama redux, the next big volcano, The Perfect Neighbor, and a must-listen podcast.
The world is a fascinating place, but I can’t devote a 3,000 word essay to every fascinating idea, so in this edition of Brain Food, we’ll explore several fascinating ideas in slightly smaller chunks instead:
Research on how ancient hominins took to the sea (in seemingly implausible ways that may redefine our understanding of human history);
Why Francis Fukuyama has settled on a single explanation for surging authoritarian populism and the resurgence of history;
How an ant can give birth to two different species at the same time;
How airborne disease—including covid and tuberculosis—could eventually become a thing of the past with the right lights;
Why we might be oblivious to the next major volcanic eruption, on a scale that’s difficult to imagine;
A new Netflix documentary worth watching and a cracking podcast recommendation that you should listen to immediately.
