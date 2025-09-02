The Garden of Forking Paths

Jim Skofield
1d

There's no excuse for the continued mass slaughter by firearms of people in the USA. It continues because it's politically expedient for the Republican Party to advance the myth that the Second Amendment disqualifies any attempt to regulate an individual's right to bear arms. It's useless to point out to Republicans that -- when the Second Amendment was passed -- there were no such firearms as AK-47s available for the populace to wield. And so -- with the Republican Party still remaining politically viable (however insane) in the electorate, the carnage continues.

I begin to feel, more and more, that the United States of America, which began as a noble experiment (however flawed) in self-government, has become an experiment that is moving rapidly towards failure. A nation that continues to privilege any nut with a burning resentment and access to a gun over a seven year old kid's right to grow up and live his or her life is a nation that has descended into psychosis. Need further proof of that assertion? Look at who is sitting in the Oval Office. A mentally sound polity would never have allowed Donald Trump to get anywhere near the White House in the first place, let alone electing him... twice.

Chip Pitfield
1d

Excellent essay. Thank you. It always amazes me that duck hunters can only hunt with shotguns limited to three shots, but those hunting people can employ the highest-capacity magazines available. I suppose there is something nice about a society that cares so much about waterfowl, but it might be nice to see evidence of similar concerns for humans.

