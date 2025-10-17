The Garden of Forking Paths

The Garden of Forking Paths

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
3d

As Leonard Cohen wrote, we’re all just a “brief elaboration of a tube” - appealing to the frustrated embryologist in me. Great essay, Prof.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Brian Klaas
Terre Spencer's avatar
Terre Spencer
3d

HA! Facebook made me feel like I already **was** eating my own brain. I left that years ago.

Twitter is a cesspool and I nearly always feel the need to shower after reading my algo-driven feed. There are a few groups where I actually know at least some of the members.

I've limited Bluesky to my interests and check it occasionally and post quite infrequently.

Yep. Boring. Mostly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Brian Klaas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture