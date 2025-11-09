Over the last three years, I’ve written more than 215 essays on here—and what a joy I have found it to write here, for you. But in order to work on some other projects, I’m going to take a brief pause until the New Year.

For paid subscribers: You will not be billed at all until January 1st, 2026. No payments will be taken. You don’t have to do anything. It’ll just automatically be paused and automatically restart.

For free subscribers, nothing will change (except you won’t get e-mails from me until then).

In the meantime, I’ve linked below to five of my favorite pieces from 2025—not necessarily the most popular, but the ones I enjoyed writing most. In case you missed them when they hit your inbox, they’ll be just like new to you.

Thank you for reading, enjoy the rest of the year, and see you in 2026!

—Brian

Favorites of 2025: