The Garden of Forking Paths

Robot Bender
Aug 15, 2024

"...supercitizens and spark plugs, no matter how dedicated, should not be used as an excuse for governments to reduce public services, safe in the knowledge that devoted volunteers will compensate for their failings."

This is exactly what the far right conservatives in the US want and are actively pursuing. They've openly said that they want to force public services provided by government onto private civic organizations, especially the evangelical churches. They ignore that the needs are far greater than the churches can handle, even if they wanted to. I see little evidence on the whole that the churches are willing to do that.

1 reply by Brian Klaas
Sarah Ann Gilbert (she/her)
Aug 15, 2024

Also masterful job keeping a straight face during your Philomena Cunk interview. I have no idea how you were not overwhelmed with laughter. Awesome show!

