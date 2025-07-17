The Garden of Forking Paths

Paul M Sotkiewicz
Jul 17Edited

Brian, as an economist, trained at the University of MN, and having worked with economists now at the Fed, this is well done. The key issues are predictability, property rights, and time consistency as you point out here. I would also add markets need to be well defined with enforceable and established rules and institutions that allow for investment decisions and allow for transactions to be easily done. Chaotic changes in the rules and institutions erode investability and transactability throwing sand into the gears a market.

But what many people will not understand in the underlying premise here is that pre-commitment and restraint actually provide more and not less freedom of action. To some, reducing the degrees of freedom makes no sense intuitively. But what they fail to see here is that we live in a dynamic world. If we look at decisions over time as a tree, if we go down a branch that pre-commitment would otherwise avoid, we are at a dead end! Pre-commitment to certain actions today allows for greater optionality at decision points in the future. That is why Odysseus was lashed to the mast! If not, the dead end was wrecking the ship!

Diana
Jul 18

Thank you. I wish pundits were talking about this aspect of the “maybe!” firing of Sec. Powell. It feels like the country is falling so fast (heavy sigh)…

