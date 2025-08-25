The Garden of Forking Paths

1d

Another fascinating story you’ve stitched together! My mind is spinning trying to imagine other seemingly unrelated maps that would layer neatly atop each other in other parts of the world. I live in Connecticut, which according to the map also had a coastline of the ancient sea running along it. But we never developed intensive large scale plantations here due in part to another geographical event: the glaciation of this region during the last ice age about 10,000 years ago. As the glaciers retreated they dropped countless boulders and stones of all shapes and sizes across the region. Even though we have very rich soil here, it is punishing to farm the land - the joke amongst farmers here is that our top crop is rocks, which is why to this day you will see stone walls everywhere throughout New England. How different our history might have been had the glaciers not come this far south!

2d

Tellement intéressant comme toujours. Merci Brian pour ton point de vue éclairant.

So interesting like always. Thanks Brian for your perspective

